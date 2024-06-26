Former Gophers guard Cam Christie ready to begin NBA career

When shooting guard Cam Christie gets drafted this week, he’ll be the first Gopher picked since center Daniel Oturu in 2020. The Gophers haven’t had a player drafted in the first round since forward Kris Humphries in 2004.

Last season as a true freshman for the Gophers, the 18-year-old Christie averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He shot 40.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3-point range. He started 26 games and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Christie Monday night, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Christie***

Christie worked out for 13 teams pre-draft, including the Timberwolves and champion Celtics.

His older brother, Max, is a shooting guard for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Christie is from Arlington Heights, Ill.