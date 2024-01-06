Former USA, Gophers coach Bob Motzko pumped World Junior Hockey Championship coming to Twin Cities

Gophers Men’s Hockey head coach and former head coach of the U.S. team, Bob Motzko, shared his thoughts on the World Junior Hockey Championships coming to Minnesota in 2026. The official announcement came on Friday morning in Sweden, cite of the 2024 Championships.

Motzko guided the U.S. National Junior Team to its fourth-ever gold medal at the 2017 World Junior Championship.

***Click the video box above to watch the interview with head coach Bob Motzko***

Motzko also discussed Jimmy Snuggerud’s performance and development during this year’s World Junior Championship, and what it has done for the other three Gophers on the team. The other three are Oliver Moore, Sam Rinzel, and Ryan Chesley.

The U.S. beat Sweden Friday for the gold medal.

The Gophers host Colorado College on Sunday and Monday.