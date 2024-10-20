Gophers blow three-goal lead to No. 1 Badgers in front of sold-out crowd

The No. 4 Minnesota Gophers scored three-straight in the second period but the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers netted four unanswered goals to sweep the border battle series in Minneapolis.

After a quiet first period, Sydney Morrow changed that quickly scoring her second goal of the season to give Minnesota the lead 21 seconds into the second period. Not even two minutes later, the junior defender fired a second shot past Ava McNaughton doubling her tally on the day and the Gophers lead.

Minnesota added to their advantage with a flick from Madison Kaiser that floated into the top of the Badgers net.

Trailing 3-0, Wisconsin was looking for a lifeline and Minnesota obliged as Abbey Murphy got penalized for delaying the game as she laid on the puck with 0.4 seconds left in the second.

On the power play, a shot from the point by Caroline Harvey was redirected on net by Laila Edwards for the Badgers’ first goal.

Minnesota held on to their two-goal lead for the remaining 10 minutes of the second period. But, 35 seconds into the third Lacey Eden deflected the puck past Hannah Clark on another shot by Harvey as the Badgers crawled closer.

Four minutes later, Hannah Halverson found herself wide open in the slot and fired it home to tie the game at three.

The Gophers reeling were unable to answer any of the Wisconsin avalanche and it caught up to them as Casey O’Brien slotted home an open puck in front of the net completing the comeback.

A seven-goal thriller at Ridder Arena saw the Badgers stay undefeated and miraculously sweep their rival Gophers winning game two, 4-3.