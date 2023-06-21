Gophers Ben Johnson talks about summer workouts with incoming squad

nbsp;

Gophers head men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson talked with the media on Wednesday discussing summer workouts and the optimism he has with his team for the upcoming school year.

The Gophers held their first summer workout on June 12. Minnesota has five new players in for summer workouts; graduate senior Jack Wilson, juniors Mike Mitchell Jr. and Elijah Hawkins and freshmen Cam Christie and Erick Reader.

Returning for the Gophers in 2023; Dawson Garcia, Braeden Carrington, Kadyn Betts, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Joshua Ola-Joseph, Pharrel Payne, Jackson Purcell and Will Ramberg.

Johnson’s Gophers finished 2-17 in the Big Ten last season, and 9-22 overall.