Gophers coach Ben Johnson loved Dawson Garcia’s debut

Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson met with reporters, including KSTP Sports’ Darren Wolfson, ahead of Friday night’s home game vs. St. Francis Brooklyn. The Gophers are 15.5 point favorites.

The Gophers will get a better challenge on Monday when they host DePaul.

KSTP Sports hears that freshman guard Braeden Carrington (ankle) won’t play Friday. Forward Jamison Battle (foot) remains out.

***Click the video box above to watch Johnson’s media session***

The Gophers opened their season with a 1-point win over Western Michigan at the Barn on Monday. Newcomer Dawson Garcia led the way with 23 points.

The Gophers are in the midst of a four-game homestand. The Friday game vs. St. Francis Brooklyn is the first matchup between the programs.