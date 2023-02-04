Gophers coach Johnson has message for fans frustrated by recent blowout losses

The Gophers men’s basketball team will host Maryland Saturday night at 8 p.m. Head coach Ben Johnson met with reporters, including KSTP Sports, on Friday afternoon.

Forward and leading scorer Dawson Garcia (bone bruise) will be a game-time decision. He’s missed the last three games, two of which were a 20-point loss at Northwestern and a 35-point loss at Rutgers.

Johnson was asked what his message is for fans who are frustrated by those lopsided results, and really the overall 1-10 Big Ten record.

***Click the video box above to watch Johnson’s news conference***

Johnson also touched on the significance of Williams Arena. The first game played there was Feb. 4, 1928, a double OT loss vs. Ohio State. So, Saturday marks the 95-year anniversary.