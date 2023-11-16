Gophers basketball ready to take on Missouri Thursday at Williams Arena

After two wins over smaller programs, the Gophers get their first real test of the season Thursday night at the Barn vs. Missouri. The Tigers from the SEC played in the NCAA Tournament last year, although four starters are gone from that team.

KSTP Sports spoke with Gophers coach Ben Johnson, forward Dawson Garcia, and guard Mike Mitchell Jr. about the challenge.

***Click the video box above to hear from Johnson, Garcia, and Mitchell Jr.***

Below is a game preview from the Associated Press:

Missouri Tigers (2-1) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m.

LINE: Tigers -2; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Missouri Tigers after Dawson Garcia scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 102-76 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

Minnesota went 9-22 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Golden Gophers averaged 62.9 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 9.7 off of turnovers and 4.2 on fast breaks.

Missouri went 25-10 overall last season while going 5-5 on the road. The Tigers averaged 10.2 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Missouri lost to Memphis last week.

Note from KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson: Brooklyn, Orlando, Atlanta, and Oklahoma City will have scouts at Thursday’s game. Garcia is on the radar of NBA front offices.