Gophers basketball coach Johnson provides injury update on Garcia and more from State Fair

Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson spoke with a number of media outlets earlier this week at the Minnesota State Fair. The No. 1 topic was the health of star Dawson Garcia, who underwent foot surgery earlier this summer.

“He’s great. I actually saw him today, and he’s able to do some limited shooting stuff. We’re obviously going to be supremely smart with the process,” Johnson told KSTP Sports. “He’s antsy to get back full-time.”

The Gophers resume practice in late September following summer workouts. Their exhibition opener is set for Oct. 19.

***Click the video box above to watch Johnson meet with reporters at the MN State Fair***

The Gophers return only three players with experience in the program: Garcia, F Parker Fox, and G Mike Mitchell Jr. In additon, F Kadyn Betts is back following a red-shirt season.

The Gophers added guards Lu’Cye Patterson, Brennan Rigsby, Caleb Williams, Femi Odukale, and forwards Trey Edmonds and Frank Mitchell from the transfer portal. They also have incoming freshmen Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove.

Johnson offered high praise on Asuma, in particular.

Note: Odukale can guard multiple positions, so could play either forward position.

The Gophers are coming off a 19-win season, which included nine victories in the Big Ten.

In Johnson’s 4th year in charge, the Gophers are trying to finally get back to the NCAA Tournament. Their last trip came in 2019 under Richard Pitino.