1-on-1 with Gophers basketball coach Ben Johnson and Sports Wrap, Mar. 31, Part II

The second segment of Sports from Sun. Mar. 31 includes Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson’s interview with Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson.

The video box above includes the aircheck of Sports Wrap second segment Mar. 31, then following, has the entire 16 minute interview with Johnson.

Johnson is in the process of navigating the transfer portal, and working on retaining as many players as possible. He expressed optimism that after last week’s news — starting center Pharrel Payne and four reserves entered the portal — that the remaining core of his team will remain intact.

But the reality is this: The portal is fluid, as is decisions for starters Dawson Garcia and Cam Christie on whether to turn pro.

Johnson led the Gophers to 19 wins this season, a nine win improvement from the 2022-2023 season.

Johnson just completed his 3rd year as Gophers head coach.