Gophers introduce new baseball coach Ty McDevitt

Ty McDevitt has been Minnesota’s pitching coach since 2019 and, before that, was a player and volunteer for the program. Now, he gets to add the title of head coach.

The 31-year-old is the Gophers’ 16th head coach in program history. He signed a 3-year contract.

McDevitt met with reporters on Monday morning, including KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson.

***Click the video box above to watch the McDevitt news conference***

McDevitt was open on Monday about his battle with Lyme Disease, noting, “I’m not out of the weeds quite yet.” But he’s been cleared to take over the Gophers’ program. He missed coaching during the 2023 season, saying at times he couldn’t walk or talk.

He noted how grateful he is that legendary former coach John Anderson and Hall of Famer and former Gopher Paul Molitor endorsed him. But he also said that he’ll coach differently than Anderson. He wants to operate faster, for one.

His three core pillars of the program, he said: 1) Transparency, 2) Grit, 3) Passion.

McDevitt is credited with helping develop pitchers and has worked with several Gophers who were drafted by MLB teams. That list includes Max Meyer (Miami Marlins), Brett Schulze (Philadelphia Phillies), Jake Stevenson (Cincinnati Reds), Nick Lackney (Philadelphia Phillies), Reggie Meyer (Texas Rangers), Jackson Rose (Miami Marlins), Tyler Hanson (Colorado Rockies), Brian Glowicki (Chicago Cubs), Lucas Gilbreath (Colorado Rockies), Dalton Sawyer (Oakland Athletics), J.P. Massey (Pittsburgh Pirates), Aidan Maldonado (Milwaukee Brewers) and George Klassen (Philadelphia Phillies), and only Meyer and Gilbreath had been drafted before coming to the Gophers.

He succeeds Anderson — who led the program for the past 43 years and finished with 1,390 career wins — and is just the fourth head coach of the Gophers since 1948, when Dick Siebert’s tenure started.