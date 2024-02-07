Gophers baseball practice outside in Minnesota in early February

It’s not every season the Gophers baseball team can practice on their outdoor field in February, but on Wednesday the Gophers took full advantage of some warmer weather practicing on Siebert Field.

***Click the video box above to view video from the Gophers outdoor practice***

Even though the Gophers have practiced in warmer weather, they won’t play on their home field until early April.

This isn’t spring training in Florida, but it is outdoor baseball in Minnesota in February.



The #Gophers are still about 2 months from their home opener, but baseball season is coming. pic.twitter.com/Krvwi4BNLG — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) February 7, 2024

In the mean time, the Gophers will travel to Arizona, Florida and California to start their season.

Click here to view the Gophers schedule.