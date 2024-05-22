Gophers name pitching coach Ty McDevitt as Anderson’s successor

Gophers baseball has its new leader, and it’s someone already on the staff.

Wednesday, four days after the end of the team’s season and head coach John Anderson’s legendary career, University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced Ty McDevitt as Anderson’s successor.

McDevitt has been Minnesota’s pitching coach since 2019 and, before that, was a player and volunteer for the program.

Pending final approval of his three-year deal, the 31-year-old will become the Gophers’ 16th head coach in program history.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position of head baseball coach at the University of Minnesota,” McDevitt said in a statement through the program. “This program is steeped in rich history and tradition, built on the hard work, dedication, and passion of countless players, coaches, and supporters who have come before me. As I step into this role, I am committed to upholding the values and excellence that define Gopher Baseball. Together, we will strive to build upon this storied legacy, fostering a culture of integrity, resilience, and success both on and off the field. I want to thank Mark Coyle and Peyton Owens for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. Go Gophers!”

“I am excited for Ty and for the Gopher baseball program,” Coyle added. “Ty is a proud alum who is the right person to manage this team. I know he will lead with great integrity and intensity, both on and off the field. He has earned this next step in his career, and I am excited to watch him get to work.”

McDevitt is credited with helping develop pitchers and has worked with several Gophers who were drafted by MLB teams. That list includes Max Meyer (Miami Marlins), Brett Schulze (Philadelphia Phillies), Jake Stevenson (Cincinnati Reds), Nick Lackney (Philadelphia Phillies), Reggie Meyer (Texas Rangers), Jackson Rose (Miami Marlins), Tyler Hanson (Colorado Rockies), Brian Glowicki (Chicago Cubs), Lucas Gilbreath (Colorado Rockies), Dalton Sawyer (Oakland Athletics), J.P. Massey (Pittsburgh Pirates), Aidan Maldonado (Milwaukee Brewers) and George Klassen (Philadelphia Phillies), and only Meyer and Gilbreath had been drafted before coming to the Gophers.

He succeeds Anderson — who led the program for the past 43 years and finished with 1,390 career wins — and is just the fourth head coach of the Gophers since 1948, when Dick Siebert’s tenure started.