Gophers midweek games vs. St. Thomas, SDSU canceled

The weather forecast has led the University of Minnesota baseball team to cancel two midweek games.

Monday, the program announced the Gophers’ scheduled games against St. Thomas on Tuesday and South Dakota State on Wednesday have been canceled due to expected inclement weather.

The St. Thomas game hasn’t yet been rescheduled but the South Dakota State game will mvoe to May 16, the Gophers say.

Minnesota opens its conference home slate on Friday against Purdue.

The program notes that tickets for the South Dakota State game will be good for the rescheduled May 16 game, and the St. Thomas tickets will also be valid if that is rescheduled or they’ll be able to be exchanged for another game this season.

Anyone with ticket questions can contact the box office at 1-800-U-GOPHER or by visiting the Baseball Box Office on gameday.