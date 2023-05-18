John Anderson reacts to knowing he’ll be back for a 43rd year as Gophers baseball coach

nbsp;

Minnesota baseball icon and Gophers coach John Anderson has been assured that he’ll be back in 2024, his 43rd year in charge and 50th part of the program. Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle will exercise a clause in Anderson’s contract.

Anderson spoke with KSTP’s Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Thursday afternoon about knowing he’ll return in 2024, the landscape of college baseball and the challenges he battles, the program’s young core and the hope for the future, plus much more.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Anderson***

The Gophers are 46-110 over the last four years, but progress has come in 2023. The Gophers have an outside chance this weekend to finish in the top-8 in the Big Ten and qualify for the Big Ten Tournament. They’ll need to sweep Rutgers, plus get help from Indiana and Nebraska.

The Gophers have the youngest roster in the conference and have suffered injuries to key players. So, with many starters expected back in 2024, the future is bright.

Game 1 of the 3-game series vs. Rutgers at Siebert Field is Thursday night at 6 p.m.