Gophers baseball game vs. SDSU postponed

The University of Minnesota baseball team won’t play a game on Tuesday after all.

Scheduled to host South Dakota State in the afternoon, the program says the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

No make-up date had been set as of Tuesday morning.

The Gophers say anyone with tickets to the game will be able to use them when the game is rescheduled.

Minnesota is 11-12 on the season (1-2 in conference play) and will next play against Illinois, opening a three-game series at Siebert Field on Friday.