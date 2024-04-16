Gophers baseball game vs. NDSU canceled

Tuesday’s forecast has led officials to cancel the University of Minnesota baseball game against North Dakota State.

The Gophers and Bison were scheduled to play at Siebert Field on Tuesday night but Minnesota’s Weather Authority forecasts heavy rain and strong winds throughout much of the day.

Some of that rainy weather may linger into the day on Wednesday, when the Gophers are set to host South Dakota State. However, that game remains on as scheduled for now.

The U of M says anyone with tickets to the game against North Dakota State can exchange them for any other regular-season home game this spring by calling the ticket office at 1-800-U-GOPHER or emailing gophersports@umn.edu.