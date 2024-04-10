Video: Gophers Baseball defeats NDSU 11-3

The University of Minnesota baseball team (12-14) earned a dominant win over North Dakota State University (8-19) 11-3 Tuesday night at Siebert Field.

The Gophers bats caught fire early with five players each picking up hits in the second, helping put Minnesota up 7-0. NDSU earned a couple of runs back in the second, but Minnesota responded in the fifth and sixth, scoring three runs to extend the lead to nine. From there, Minnesota was able to cruise to the victory, picking up their third win of the season at home.

***Click the video box above for extended highlights from the first four innings of the game***

The Gophers will now hit the road for a Big Ten series against the Michigan Wolverines April 12-14 in Ann Arbor.