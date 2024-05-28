Gophers assistant Matt Higgins tapped to lead women’s golf program

After spending three years as an assistant coach, Matt Higgins will take over the Gophers women’s golf program.

University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced the news Tuesday, tapping Higgins to succeed Rhyll Brinsmead, who is retiring.

Higgins, a Forest Lake native, called it “a dream come true.”

“The continued investment and support from alumni, parents, donors and the golf community, along with the foundation that has been built, makes me excited about the future,” he said in a statement released by the program. “From day one, I promise we will represent the Maroon and Gold, and this great state well.”

Coyle called Higgins “a terrific person who excels at building relationships and maximizing potential.”

“I know he will give his absolute best to our student-athletes and to the department in everything he does,” Coyle added. “Matt understands golf in Minnesota and is ready for this opportunity.”

Prior to joining the Gophers staff as an assistant under Brinsmead in 2021, Higgins was the head coach at Regis University. However, he also had stints at Upper Iowa University and University of Montana, and spent 14 years as the head coach of Concordia-St. Paul’s program. Additionally, he served more than five years on the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Committee, including a period as the national chair.

While complete terms of his deal weren’t released, Higgins received a three-year contract, pending final approval.