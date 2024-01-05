Gophers and wrestling coach agree to extension

The University of Minnesota wrestling program’s head coach is set to remain with the team for a couple more seasons thanks to a new deal announced on Friday.

Brandon Eggum’s new contract runs through the 2025-26 season, according to the university.

He’s currently in his seventh full season leading the program and also spent five seasons as its top assistant coach. The wrestling team is 5-0 this season and 68-35 since Eggum took over.

“Brandon has done a fine job leading our wrestling program,” Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle said in a prepared statement. “He has established a successful culture where our student-athletes are excelling on the mat and in the classroom, and we are excited for him to continue to lead our program in the future.”

“It is an honor to lead this storied program, along with our amazing staff,” Eggum said. “We will continue to build on the tradition built by those who have worn the Maroon and Gold, keep recruiting at a high level and develop men of high character. We are excited about the future of this program.”

Eggum, who was a conference champion and four-time letter-winner for the Gophers himself, has helped train and coach 12 individual national champions, 33 individual conference champions and 104 All-Americans, as well as all three Hodge Trophy winners in program history, since he joined the staff in the 2000-01 season.