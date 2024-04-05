Gophers and Illinois baseball to play doubleheader Saturday due to Sunday’s forecast

With rainy and cooler conditions expected in the Twin Cities on Sunday, the University of Minnesota baseball team is taking proactive measures to avoid having that day’s game canceled.

The program says the Gophers and Illinois will instead play Sunday’s game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday.

First pitch on Saturday has now been set for noon with the second game of the doubleheader scheduled to start around 45 minutes after the first game finishes.

The U of M says tickets for Saturday’s game will now be valid for both games while anyone who had a ticket to Sunday’s matchup can exchange them for any other game this spring by contacting the ticket office at 1-800-U-GOPHER.

The teams will open their series Friday at 4 p.m. The Gophers are 11-12 (1-2 in conference play) while Illinois is 14-12 (5-1 Big Ten action).