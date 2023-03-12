Gophers advance to Women’s Frozen Four with win over Minnesota-Duluth

The Gophers women’s hockey advanced to the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four for the 15th time in program history with a 3-0 win over Minnesota-Duluth Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

The Gophers are chasing their seventh national championship and will play Wisconsin in the NCAA semifinals on Friday at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.

Madeline Wethington, Abbey Murphy, and Catie Skaja scored goals for the Gophers against the Bulldogs on Saturday. Gophers goalie Skylar Vetter made 30 saves to record the shutout.