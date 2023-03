Justen Close made 27 saves as the Gophers men’s hockey team beat St. Cloud State 4-1 in the Fargo Regional Championship game.

Minnesota advances to the NCAA Frozen Four for the 23rd time in program history. The Gophers will play Boston University in the national semifinals on Thursday, April 6 in Tampa, Florida.

Bryce Brodzinski, Jackson Lacombe, Jaxon Nelson and Logan Cooley scored Minnesota’s goals against the Huskies.