Gophers add transfers Williams, Odukale to men’s basketball team
The transfer portal turbulence continues for the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team, this time for the better.
Thursday, the program officially announced the additions of two transfers: guards Caleb Williams and Femi Odukale. Both have one year of collegiate eligibility left.
Williams, a Wisconsin native, joins the Gophers after spending four seasons with Macalester College, a move KSTP Sports alluded to earlier this week.
The 6-foot-2 guard was the Scots’ leading scorer the past three seasons and averaged 20 points while shooting 44% from the field and 34.2% from three last season. He also scored 41 points in an exhibition game against the Gophers last November. Williams leaves as Macalester’s third-leading scorer all-time.
Odukale, a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., spent last season at New Mexico State but has also had stops at Seton Hall and Pittsburgh.
Over his collegiate career, the 6-foot-6 guard has appeared in 110 games, starting 80 of those. Last year, he averaged 10.7 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game on 43% shooting from the field. He also turned it up in conference play, ranking third in the entire league in rebounding (7.0), third in assist/turnover ratio (2.0), fifth in blocks (1.4) and sixth in assists (3.3).
They’ll join a team that has undergone a serious makeover since the end of last season, which resulted in a 10-place finish in the Big Ten and an appearance in the NIT.