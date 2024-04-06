Gopher softball wins home opener 9-1 over Ohio State

The University of Minnesota softball team (19-15) hosted their first game on home turf Friday afternoon against The Ohio State University (19-13). The Gophers started hot and cruised to a 9-1 victory with six different players recording a hit.

Offensively, Minnesota was led by Sydney Strelow who finished the day 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs. Bri Enter was dominant on the mound for Minnesota, giving up just one hit all day which was a home run from Ohio State’s Jasmyn Burns.

The Gophers will host Ohio State again tomorrow for the second game of the three-game series. The game is set for 1 p.m. at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.