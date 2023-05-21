Gopher softball season ends with second defeat to McNeese State at NCAA Regional

Gopher Softball’s season ended with a 1-0 loss to McNeese State on Saturday night at the NCAA Regional Tournament in Seattle.

McNeese State scored the only run of the game with an RBI single off Gophers starter Jacie Hambrick in the second inning. It was the only hit Hambrick allowed.

Sydney Schwartz and Autumn Pease both came on in relief. McNeese only managed one other hit in the game, but their defense and pitcher Ashley Vallejo earned the shutout.

Minnesota outhit McNeese 6-2, but the Gophers were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

McNeese State also beat the Gophers in the the Regional opener, sending them into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

A win over Northern Colorado earlier Saturday kept the Gophers alive, but it’s McNeese State advancing to face Regional host Washington in Sunday’s Regional Final round.

The Gophers finish the season 38-19 and fall short of earning what would have been the third Regional Tournament title in program history.

The Gophers closed the regular season on an 11-game win streak, finished third in the Big Ten and advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.