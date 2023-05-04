Gopher Softball set for regular season finale at home vs Michigan

Gophers Softball Interviews 5-3-23

Gopher softball heads into the final weekend of their regular season red hot. They certainly seem to be peaking at the right time, having won eight straight games and six consecutive series with the postseason beginning next week.

Click the video box on this page to watch KSTP Sports’ interviews with Gopher players Sydney Strelow, Kayla Chavez and Jess Oakland about their recent win streak, the finale against Michigan and the offensive depth that’s carried the team so far this season

Last weekend against Ohio State, nine home runs and dominant pitching powered the Gophers’ sweep.

Senior pitcher Autumn Pease did her part, earning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors along the way. Pease only allowed one run in 20 innings over three games last week, and has a personal ten-game win streak.

The win streak allowed the Gophers to race up the Big Ten standings. At 14-6, they currently sit third, behind Indiana (15-5) and Northwestern (18-2).

They host the final series of their regular season at home this weekend against Michigan with games Friday at 6:30 p.m.. Saturday at 11:00 a.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

The games on Saturday and Sunday air on Big Ten Network.