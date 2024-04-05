Gophers softball bring red-hot bats into home opener vs Ohio State

Relieved – as always – to finally be playing at home after opening the season with thirty-three games on the road, Gopher Softball hosts Ohio State in the first series of the season at Cowles Stadium.

The Gophers return home coming off an offensive explosion at Illinois last week. They outscored the Illini 35-5 in a three-game sweep.

While the entire lineup contributed to the hitfest in Champaign, two hitters in particular featured in the series.

Sophomore shortstop Jess Oakland became the first Gopher in program history to hit three homeruns in a single game. She batted .800 in the series, with four home runs and six RBI.

Oakland’s “hat trick” was the first three-homer game in the Big Ten since March 2022. Her four runs scored tied a Gophers single-game record and 14 total bases in the game were the most by a Gopher in 22 years.



Junior catcher Taylor Krapf is also riding a hot-streak at the plate. Her grand slam in last game in Illinois is part of her run of six home runs in the last nine games. She hit three home runs in the series in Champaign with ten RBI.

Friday’s home opener at 5:00 p.m. begins the series against the Buckeyes that continues Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.