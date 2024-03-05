Gopher men’s basketball preps for home finale vs. Indiana

The Gopher men’s basketball team has gone a long way toward re-establishing Williams Arena as a fortress. They take a 16-3 home record (7-2 in Big Ten play) into their home finale Wednesday against Indiana.

Click the video box on this page to watch head coach Ben Johnson and Gopher players Dawson Garcia and Elijah Hawkins preview the home finale against Indiana, their success at home this season, their postseason outlook and potential timelines for when players might begin to make decisions about their future at the U

The Gophers tip off Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. against Indiana.

They close the season Sunday at Northwestern before heading into the Big Ten Conference Tournament played at Target Center in Minneapolis starting on March 13th.