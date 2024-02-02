Gopher hockey teams prep for clashes w/ Wisconsin men, St Thomas women

KSTP Sports KSTP

This weekend brings a clash with the school’s biggest rival for Gopher men’s hockey, while the women’s team will face the school’s closest rival.

The 9th-ranked men travel to #4 Wisconsin this weekend. The 5th-ranked women are at Ridder Arena hosting St. Thomas.

The women face the Tommies at 6:00 p.m. Friday then 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The men’s games in Madison are at 7:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Click the video boxes below to watch the Gopher women’s and men’s hockey teams preview this weekend’s series

Gophers Women’s Hockey on budding rivalry St. Thomas

Gophers Men’s Hockey ready for border battle with Wisconsin