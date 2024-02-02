Gopher hockey teams prep for clashes w/ Wisconsin men, St Thomas women

This weekend brings a clash with the school’s biggest rival for Gopher men’s hockey, while the women’s team will face the school’s closest rival.

The 9th-ranked men travel to #4 Wisconsin this weekend. The 5th-ranked women are at Ridder Arena hosting St. Thomas.

The women face the Tommies at 6:00 p.m. Friday then 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The men’s games in Madison are at 7:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

Click the video boxes below to watch the Gopher women’s and men’s hockey teams preview this weekend’s series