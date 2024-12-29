Gopher football previews Duke’s Mayo Bowl ahead of trip to Charlotte

Gophers football is preparing for its fourth straight bowl game and for the first time they are heading to Charlotte, North Carolina, to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The team departs Monday for Charlotte ahead of Friday’s bowl game.

Minnesota will face Virginia Tech for the first time as the two teams will play for a “Mayo Bath” dumped on the winning team’s head coach.

A month after a commanding 24-7 victory over rival Wisconsin to reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck is prepping his squad for another “1-0 championship season.”

Fleck said the Gophers had the most complex offense this season he’s coached over his 12-year coaching career a credit to quarterback Max Brosmer.

Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said Fleck’s discipline and dedication to the process of winning is why the Gophers are yet to lose a bowl game (5-0) under his management.

On the defensive side, defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said stopping the run will be key against a Virginia Tech team that has three different quarterbacks who like to use their legs.

Logan-Redding returning for his sixth season in 2025 but the final game of sixth-year signal caller Brosmer as he hopes to play in the NFL.