P.J. Fleck previews Gopher Football spring practice sessions

P.J. Fleck’s Gopher Football team lost a handful of stars and stalwarts to graduation after last season. That, and the evolution of the NCAA transfer portal and NIL implementation, leave a few questions unanswered as spring practice sessions begin.

Fleck addressed the media ahead of the first official spring practice session on Tuesday afternoon.

Fleck is entering his seventh season as head coach of the Gopher football team.