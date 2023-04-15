Gobert in starting line-up as Wolves take on Thunder in Play-In game

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is in the starting line-up as Minnesota tries to reach the NBA Playoffs Friday night.

Gobert was suspended for the Wolves first game of the play-in tournament against the Lakers after getting in an altercation with teammate Kyle Anderson on Sunday. Gobert has also been fighting through back problems and had said he would not have been able to play against the Lakers even if had not been suspended.

***CLICK VIDEO BOX FOR TIMBERWOLVES HEAD COACH CHRIS FINCH PREGAME PRESS CONFERNCE***

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is also in the starting line-up against Oklahoma City Friday night at Target Center and Anderson will come off the bench.

If the Timberwolves beat the Thunder, they will play the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert stands on the court before the team's NBA basketball play-in tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, April 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)