Fleury signs extension to return to Wild for 1 more year

With a disappointing season set to come to a close this week, the Minnesota Wild crossed off one of their biggest offseason question marks.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has said he was weighing retirement but the 39-year-old will be back next season for one more year.

The team announced a one-year, $2.5 million extension with the future Hall of Famer on Wednesday. KSTP Sports confirmed that includes a no-move clause.

Fleury has played in 1,024 career games during his 20-year career, posting a 561-329-96 record with a 2.60 goals-against average (GAA), a .912 save percentage (SV%) and 75 shutouts. His numbers slipped this year to 17-14-5 with a 2.98 GAA and a .895 SV%, his worst GAA since 2016-17 and lowest SV% in his career.

His return may mean another year in the AHL for top prospect Jesper Wallstedt or could prompt a trade of Filip Gustavsson, the other half of Minnesota’s goalie tandem, although Gustavsson also had a down year with a 3.06 GAA and .899 SV%.

The Wild finish their season on Thursday night against Seattle.