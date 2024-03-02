Q&A: Owner Glen Taylor on Wolves being No. 1 in West, Lynx’s off-season, and sale process
Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson on Friday.
Topics touched on: The Wolves’ run as the top team in the Western Conference, the importance of being the 1-seed, the contract extension for PG Mike Conley Jr., the process of getting to the finish line on selling majority ownership to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, and the Lynx’s off-season moves.
Taylor has owned the Timberwolves since 1994.