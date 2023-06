nbsp;

The Edina Hornets girls’ lacrosse team reached the state championship game Thursday night after beating Stillwater 10-7.

Edina was led by Mary Velner and Nicola Santoni who each had hat tricks in the state semifinal game. Elle Busby scored two clutch goals in the second half.

The Hornets will face Benilde-St. Margaret’s in Saturday’s championship game.

