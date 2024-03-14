Girls State Hoops: Top-seed Hopkins rolls by White Bear Lake in 4A Quarterfinal

Lauren Hillesheim scored a game-high 17 and Ms. Basketball finalist Liv McGill scored 14 as Class 4A’s #1-seed Hopkins built an early lead and cruised to a 66-39 win over White Bear Lake in the State Girls Basketball Quarterfinals.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights of Hopkins vs White Bear Lake in the Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals

The Royals led 39-16 at halftime and forced 22 turnovers in the win.

Sarah Poepard led White Bear Lake with 11 points.

Hopkins advances to play Maple Grove – who hit a buzzer-beater to win their Quarterfinal against White Bear Lake – in the 4A State Semifinals at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at Williams Arena