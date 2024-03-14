Girls State Hoops: Perfect last-second play gives Maple Grove buzzer-beating win over Lakeville North in 4A Quarters

They call the play “Iowa” but it has Maple Grove one step closer to a possible State Championship in Minnesota. Claire Stern’s layup at the horn gave the Crimson a thrilling 56-55 win over Lakeville North in the Class 4A State Girls Basketball Quarterfinal at Williams Arena on Wednesday.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights of Maple Grove vs Lakeville North in the Class 4A State Girls Basketball Quarterfinals

Maple Grove held the lead the final 8:46 of the first half and all the way until Ali Boe’s putback had given Lakeville North a 55-54 lead with 27-seconds left in the game.

After inbounding the ball twice and calling timeouts each when each possession stalled, Maple Grove was left with one more chance with 2.1 seconds left.

Inbounding the ball from the sideline, Bella Hanna executed a perfect lob over the defense, finding Stern curling toward the basket on the far side of the lane. Stern laid the ball in as the horn sounded, sealing the win.

Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals:



After leading Lakeville North the whole game, Maple Grove trailed 55-54 w/ :02 left… and did this… pic.twitter.com/qqIc0iyeNp — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) March 13, 2024

Maple Grove advances to play #1-seed Hopkins in the 4A Semifinals at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

The game will air live on 45TV and stream free via Prep45.com

