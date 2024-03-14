Girls State Hoops: Maddyn Greenway’s 49 points guides Providence Academy to win over Perham in 2A Quarterfinal

The defending state champions Providence Academy (26-4) defeated the Perham Yellowjackets (26-4) 94-84 in the Class 2A State Girls Basketball Quarterfinals Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Sophomore standout guard Maddyn Greenway led the way for Providence Academy posting an impressive 49 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. Perham’s Willow Thiel dominated the paint doing everything she could to keep the Yellowjackets in the game, finishing the night with 41 points and 20 rebounds.

Providence Academy advances to play the winner of Crosby-Ironton and New London-Spicer in the Class 2A State Semifinals Friday at Williams Arena.