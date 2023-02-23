Girls State Hockey: Andover opens title defense w/ shutout over Rosemount

Isa Goettl’s hat trick and five-point day helped defending state champ Andover (26-3) open the 2023 Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament with a 9-0 Quarterfinal victory over Rosemount (15-12-2).

Nora Sauer helped Andover make a quick statement in the contest as she scored the eventual game-winner at 1:06 of the first period with assists from Hannah Christenson and Mackenzie Jones.

The Huskies pushed their lead to 2-0 later in the first period with a goal at 13:36 by Ella Boerger that included assists from Madison Brown and Jones. Andover outshot the Irish 20-2 in the first period and finished the game with a 38-12 lead in shots.

Andover turned up the heat in the second period with four goals. Isa Goettl opened the second with a goal at 8:20 that featured assists from Brown and Jones. Maya Engler made it 5-0 with her goal at 11:02 on assists from Goetti and Boerger.

Goettl added her second goal of the game at 15:27 of the second period with a solo assist from Brown, who later finished the period’s scoring with a power play goal at 16:58 with helpers from Goetti and Boerger.

In the final period of play, Goettl gained the hat trick with a shorthanded goal at 2:10 to push the lead to 7-0 before Andover’s Cailin Mumm and Halle Dunleavy finished the games with goals to make the final tally 9-0.

RELATED: KSTP Sports 2023 Girls State Hockey Central

Courtney Stagman earned the shutout for Andover with 12 saves, while Natalie Kendhammer was the goalie of record for Rosemount with 28 saves. On offense, Goettl (3g/2a) and Ella Boerger (1g/4a) each had five points to pace the Huskies.

Andover will continue tournament play on Friday, Feb. 24 with a 6:00 p.m. game at the Xcel Energy Center against Edina.

Rosemount will enter the consolation bracket and play Lakeville North on Friday Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. That game will be played at the TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in St. Paul.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League