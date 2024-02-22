Girls State Hockey: 2-seed Hill-Murray rolls 8-2 over Roseau in AA Quarterfinal

Day 2 of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Hockey State Tournament got off to a powerful start as No. 2 Hill-Murray raced to an 8-2 victory over Roseau on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Pioneers wasted little time in setting the tone when they opened the scoring at 5:23 of the first period with a goal by Regan Berglund, which included assists from Kasey Senden and Addy McLay. Roseau quickly replied as the Rams tied the score at 1-all with an even-strength goal by Ella Ketring on an assist from Jasmine Hovada at 7:25 of the first.

To complete the first period, Hill-Murray charged to a 3-1 lead. The Pioneers’ Sophie Olson unassisted drive up ice at 7:29 made it 2-1 and Emily Pohl posted the eventual game-winner at 11:26 with a power play goal that was assisted by Choe Boreen.

In a second period dominated by strong defensive play on both sides of the ice, Boreen gained her first goal of the day with an unassisted marker at 16:27 of the second period that pushed the Hill-Murray lead to 4-1.

The Pioneers continued to build their lead in the third as Elliana Engelhardt scored at 3:15 with an assist by teammate Jaycee Chatleain before Roseau closed the gap to 5-2 with a goal by Hovada at 4:36 as Samantha Peterson and Ketring each had assists on the play.

The Roseau rally was short-lived as Chatleain netted the Pioneers’ sixth goal of the game at 4:44 with assists from Pohl and Engelhardt to make the tally 6-2. Chatleain continued Hill-Murray’s offensive charge at 10:21 with another goal that was assisted by Karis Weyandt. Chatleain now has 26 goals this season.

To finish the day, Engelhardt scored Hill-Murray’s eighth goal of the game with a solo assist from Pohl at 10:35 of the third.

In the contest, Hill-Murray outshot the Rams 39-24 and were 1-of-4 on the power play and 2-of-2 on the penalty kill. Grace Zahn was the goalie of record for Hill-Murray with 21 saves in the contest.

Hill-Murray will now advance in the Class AA bracket to face No. 3 Andover.

