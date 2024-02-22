Girls State Hockey: #2 Andover blanks Rosemount 6-0 in AA Quarterfinal

Special teams play provided the spark that guided No. 3 Andover to a 6-0 victory over Rosemount in the Class AA quarterfinals of the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Hockey Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

A runner-up in last year’s tournament and state champions in 2020 and 2022, Andover enjoyed a perfect day on special teams a 2-of-2 rate on the power play and a 2-of-2 performance on the penalty kill against the Irish.

The victory sends the Huskies (22-4-3) to the semifinals on Friday where they will face No. 2 Hill-Murray for the third time this season. Hill-Murray won the first contest, 2-0, on Dec. 22, and the Huskies rebounded with a 6-2 win on Jan. 13.

Andover opened the game’s scoring at 7:31 of the first period with a power play goal by Avery Kasick, which included assists from Samantha Angellotti and Hannah Christenson. The Huskies stretched their lead to 2-0 at 11:52 of the first period with a goal by Ella Thoreson on a solo assist from Nora Sauer.

Andover’s special team sparked again in the second period as Cailin Mumm scored her squad’s second power play goal of the afternoon at 10:05 as Mackenzie Jones notched the lone assist on the play that made the score 3-0.

In the third period, Andover pushed its lead to 4-0 with a nifty wrap around goal by Maya Engler at 9:47 with assists by Hanna Olson and Christenson. Mumm then added her second goal of the day at 11:39 of the third period on an assist from Ellarae Atkinson.

To complete the day’s scoring, Engler cleaned up on a centering pass from Christenson to score her second goal of the game at 15:51 of the third period. Olson added the second assist on the play that made the final 6-0.

Andover goaltender Clairebella Hills coined the first shutout of the tournament for Andover as she posted 11 saves in the game. In the game, the Huskies outshot the Irish 37-11.

Rosemount (14-10-5) moves into the consolation bracket and it will match up against Roseau (18-11-0) at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul at 10:00 a.m. on February 23.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League