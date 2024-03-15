Girls State Basketball: Zubich leads Mountain Iron-Buhl past Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart in Class 1A semifinals

Senior guard Jordan Zubich, a University of North Carolina recruit, scored 31 points to power the Rangers (29-3) past the Mustangs (28-4) to earn a second consecutive berth in the Class A championship game.

Zubich made 6 of 7 shots en route to an 18-point output in helping the Rangers build a 28-14 lead. She finished with 21 points in the first half when Mountain Iron-Buhl held a 40-31 lead at the break. It was the 20th game this season when Zubich has scored at least 30 points.

Senior guard Hali Savela chipped in 13 points and senior forward Suzy Aubrey added 11.

Sophomore guard Lily Hubin led the way for Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, the Section 2A champion with 18 points. Senior twin sisters Kristi and Rachel Kottke, both guards, had 13 points each.

