Girls State Basketball: Scott’s 29-point efford leads DeLaSalle into Class 3A championship game

DeLaSalle, the No. 2 seed, advanced with an 82-69 victory over No. 3 Alexandria Area in the second semifinal. The entertaining game featured equal parts physicality and high-level offense. Junior guard Aneisha Scott powered the Islanders (27-3) with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Junior forward Jordyn Johnson added 20 points.

Junior Hadley Thul paced the Cardinals (25-4) with 29 points. She was 9 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 3 from three-point range and made 9 of 12 free throws while playing the entire game. Junior Chloe Scholl added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

DeLaSalle is playing in a state championship game for the seventh time. That includes a three-peat of Class AAA crowns from 2011-13. The Islanders had runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2008, respectively. Another title was captured in 2019.