Girls State Basketball: Sand’s double-double helps Albany top Minnehaha Academy in Class 2A semifinals

Albany used a long surge in the second half when it outscored Minnehaha Academy 31-19 to turn a four-point deficit into a 60-52 victory and a berth in the Class AA championship game. Senior forward Alyssa Sand was a force in the post and on the perimeter with 20 points and 14 rebounds in leading the Huskies (30-1) to their 22nd consecutive win. She was 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 2 from three-point range. She punctuated her performance with a long drive and spin move for a basket at the final horn.

Senior guard Tatum Findley was also a key perimeter force with 13 points on four made three-pointers. Senior forward Kylan Gerads had 12 points and 10 rebounds, all on the defensive end.

Albany trailed 33-29 with 14:54 left in regulation when they began its second half of dominance. Sand triggered it when she made three free throws after being fouled on an attempt. Albany’s only loss this season is to Mountain Iron-Buhl, which is playing for the Class A championship.

Minnehaha Academy junior guard Addi Mack had 15 of her 25 points in the first half when the Redhawks (27-4) built a three-point lead at the break. Senior forward Angel Hill had 11 points and seven assists for the Redhawks.