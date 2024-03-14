Girls State Basketball: Olson scores 32 points as Benilde-St. Margaret’s tops Stewartville 73-42

McDonald’s All-American Olivia Olson scored 32 points as defending Class 3A state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s defeated Stewartville 73-42 in the state semifinals at Williams Arena Friday afternoon.

Zahara Bishop added 18 points for the Red Knights and Stewartville was led by Audrey Shindelar who scored 16 points.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s will face the winner of the DeLaSalle-Alexandria game in Saturday’s Class 3A championship.

