Girls State Basketball: Greenway leads the charge as defending champ Providence Academy tops Crosby-Ironton 92-54

In a match-up of two teams featuring 3,000-point scorers, Providence Academy came out on top of Crosby-Ironton 92-54 in the Class 2A state semifinals Friday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Providence Academy sophomore Maddyn Greenway, who eclipsed the 3,000 career-point mark earlier in the season, scored 30 points in the semifinal win. Crosby-Ironton sophomore Tori Oehrlein, who also surpassed 3,000 career points during the regular season, notched 35 points in defeat.

Providence Academy had four double-digit scorers with Ari Peterson adding 20 points.

The Lions are shooting for their third straight Class 2A state championship.

***Click the video box for highlights from the game***