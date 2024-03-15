Girls State Basketball: Goodhue’s Gadient reaches milestone in semifinal win over Underwood

Goodhue’s Elizabeth Gadient reached the 2,000-point mark in her career during Goodhue’s 63-53 win over Underwood in the Class 1A state semifinals Friday afternoon at Williams Arena.

Gadient made 11 of her 12 free throws and led Goodhue with 22 points. Kendyl Lodemeier scored 16 for Goodhue. Elizabeth Lukken led Underwood with 24 points.

Goodhue faces Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class 1A championship game on Saturday.

***Click video box for semifinal highlights***