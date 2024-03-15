Girls State Basketball: Crump leads Minnetonka past defending champ St. Michael-Albertville

In another Lake Conference-type of reunion, Minnetonka opened the late semifinal with a 13-0 run that set the tone for this third victory over St. Michael-Albertville this season. The loss also dethroned St. Michael-Albertville.

Junior guard Aaliyah Crump powered the Skippers (28-2) with 27 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals as Minnetonka defeated STMA 67-49. Sophomore guard Lanell Wright contributed 15 points and seven assists. Senior guard Tori McKinney, who will play on the Williams Arena court next season as a member of the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team, had 13 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Despite the large deficits, St. Michael-Albertville (23-8) didn’t wither. The Knights continued to grind and chipped away throughout the first half before the Skippers finished with a surge to hold a 35-16 advantage at the half. St. Michael-Albertville continued to keep coming at the Skippers, and actually outscored Minnetonka 33-32 in the second half, but couldn’t make a major dent in the deficit.

Senior guard Ja’Kahla Craft scored 16 points for the Knights, and sophomore guard Cali Jahnke added 12.

Minnetonka, making its fourth state tournament appearance, was the big-school champion in 2016.