Girls hockey – No. 3 Andover knocks off No. 1 Hill-Murray

There could be another new top ranked team in Class 2A when the next poll comes out. No. 1 Hill-Murray claimed the top spot this week, then was knocked off by No. 3 Andover, 6-2 on Saturday.

Andover’s Cailin Mumm scored two goals in the win, both were power play tallies for the Huskies.

Chloe Boreen and Emily Pohl scored goals for Hill-Murray.

With the win, Andover improves to 12-3-3 overall, the Huskies travel to Osseo/Park Center on Tuesday.

Hill-Murray dropped just their second game of the season and are 17-2-0 overall. The Pioneers host Holy Family on Friday.