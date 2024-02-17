Girls Hockey: #1 Minnetonka holds off Holy Family, earning 6th straight State bid

Ranked #1 all season, the Minnetonka Skippers themselves would tell you that wouldn’t count for much unless they earned a spot in the State Girls Hockey Tournament. A three-goal third period earned them that State trip with a 4-0 win over Holy Family in the Section 2AA Championship at Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis on Friday night.

After Kendra Distad opened the scoring in the first, the teams skated to a stalemate until the Skippers three-goal outburst in the third locked the game up.

Ellie Zakrajsheck, Lauren Goldsworthy and Belle Finnegan each found the net for Tonka in the third.

Minnetonka goalie Layla Help turned aside all 18 Holy Family shots to earn the shutout.

Holy Family finishes their season 16-11-1, Minnetonka takes their 25-2-1 record on to their sixth consecutive appearance at the State Tournament.

State Tourney brackets will be announced Saturday morning.